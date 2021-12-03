The Most Injury-Prone Christmas Film Characters Of All Time

For some reason, most of the great holiday movies of all time provide us with a lot of accidents and injuries throughout the movie.

If I were to ask you to name a Christmas movie that has a character or characters getting injured quite frequently, what would you say? I think the majority of people would say Home Alone because of all the crazy things Kevin does to Harry and Marv throughout the film. Surprisingly enough, there are actually quite a few holiday films with a high injury count. I'm not sure why, but Christmas movies tend to be a little dangerous for some of the characters.

The National Accident Helpline did a study where they aimed to find out which Christmas movies have the most injury-prone characters. They analyzed ten classic Christmas films and logged each time a key character suffered an accident that would lead to an injury. The study uses official National Health Service guidance on recovery times to show the impact all the injuries would have in reality. This is probably something that you never thought about before, but by now, you are probably pretty interested in finding out which movies have the most injury-prone characters. As someone who is extremely accident-prone himself, I was quite intrigued when I saw the article from the National Accident Helpline

The Christmas Movies With The Most Injuries

National Accident Helpline found some pretty interesting statistics about injuries in Christmas movies that might surprise you. One thing that might not come as a surprise though is that Home Alone is the Christmas film in which characters sustain the most injuries. There are a total of 43 separate injuries shown on-screen with every 2 minutes and 24 seconds on average during the movie.

National Accident Helpline

Get our free mobile app

Christmas Movies With The Most Injury Prone Characters

By now, you have seen that Die Hard made the list. It's always debated whether or not that is a Christmas movie or not. For the sake of this study, it is. You also might think that John McClane would come in at number one on the list for most injuries in a Christmas movie. Surprisingly, there were two other movie characters ahead of him on this list.

National Accident Helpline

National Accident Hotline actually goes into further details on every injury the top four characters suffered in the movie if you care to see it. They also break down the most common types of injuries in these Christmas movies too.

National Accident Helpline

Again, as someone who is extremely accident-prone, I found this information pretty interesting. It also makes me cringe just thinking about all of these injuries the characters suffer in these movies. Were you surprised by any of these statistics?

The Best Christmas Movie Character According to the Tri-State

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born