The Christmas season is upon us, and once again it's time to turn our attention to making sure children spending the holiday season in area hospitals have presents to open with our 13th annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive with Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC!

This is hands-down one of our favorite events every year as we lean on you to help us fill a 53-foot semi-trailer full of toys for the kids. As in years past, we'll set up camp in the east side Walmart parking lot and begin our 60-hour marathon drive at 6:00 AM that Friday morning and continue around the clock until 6:00 PM Sunday evening. Even if you work second shift, or you're just a night owl who likes to shop while everyone else is sleeping, someone will be on-site to take your donation.

In the 12 years we've held this toy drive, you've always come through and filled the trailer from front to back with donations, even the COVID pandemic last year didn't stop you. Knowing the generosity of the Tri-State area, I have no doubt this year will same.

Once again this year, donations will also be accepted at Walmart in Henderson on Friday and Saturday from 6:00 AM until 6:00 PM both days if you live south of the Ohio and don't have plans to make a trip to Evansville. Noah Nellis from Nellis Lawn Service will also be set up at various times throughout the weekend at Walmart on the west side taking donations, all of which will be delivered to the trailer throughout the weekend.

Plus, after playing it safe and staying at the North Pole last year, Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves will make their return to the toy drive each day to meet with the kids and hear exactly what they have on their Christmas wish lists.

All the toys you donate to fill the trailer will be distributed to Deaconess and Ascension-St. Vincent Hospitals, Peyton Manning Children's Hospital on the Ascension-St. Vincent campus, the Evansville Psychiatric Children's Center, ECHO Community Healthcare, and both Ronald McDonald House locations in Evansville.

We hope to see you sometime over the weekend!

