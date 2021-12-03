Here Are The Shipping Deadlines For Holiday Gifts In 2021
Many people around the country will be mailing gifts to loved ones this holiday season. If you're one of them, you might want to know about the deadlines in order for the gifts to arrive by Christmas.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping deals are behind us now. It's time to start wrapping those gifts and placing them under the tree for Christmas. However, with the state of the world still being what it is, some families won't be getting together again this year due to travel and COVID cases on the rise again. That will leave some having to ship their gifts to loved ones this holiday season. Perhaps you are still trying to find gifts for loved ones that you will have to ship off. Spoiler Alert: you might want to hurry up and find them!
Shipping Deadlines For The 2021 Holiday Season
As you know, it takes some time to send off your packages and for them to arrive at their final destination. With many people sending packages during the holiday season, you are going to want to get those packages wrapped and shipped off rather quickly if you want them to arrive before Christmas. That's why you should prepare your gifts to be shipped off to loved ones BEFORE the shipping deadlines from the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS for gifts to arrive by December 25th.
It goes without saying that the sooner you can ship these packages off, the better of a chance they arrive before Christmas. However, if you send them off by the dates listed below, they should (if everything goes as planned) arrive at your loved ones' front porch just in time for Christmas.
U.S. Postal Service
December 15: USPS retail ground service
December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
December 17: First-class packages
December 18: Priority Mail
December 23: Priority Mail Express
Full list of USPS shipping options HERE
UPS
December 21: 3-Day Select
December 22: 2nd Day Air services
December 23: Next-day Air services
Full list of UPS shipping options HERE
FedEx
December 9: Ground & Freight Economy
December 15: Ground & Home Delivery
December 21: Express Saver
December 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM
December 23: Overnight services
December 24: Same-day services
Full List of FedEx Shipping Options HERE
