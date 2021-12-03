The Daviess-McLean Baptist Center has been a staple in Owensboro providing community outreach in a variety of ways. Their Christmas Bazaar is just one way they are able to give back.

HELPING THE COMMUNITY FOR MANY YEARS

Angel here. For as long as I can remember Gayle Boling along with other volunteers has spent countless hours serving families in Owensboro and surrounding counties.

From the Center Store where families can come and purchase nice clothing at just $.25 to the Sorgho Outreach Afterschool Program, Dental Program, Bible Studies, and the Community Food Pantry.

SERVING A SINGLE MOMMA

As a single mother, I was able to buy my boys nice clothing items on a budget to help us get by. When I was a Youth Service Center Coordinator the ladies always took care of my school families in need through the food pantry and also through the clothing store completely free. They love taking care of others.

MAKING SPIRITS MERRY & BRIGHT

Another way they give back to the community is by hosting their Annual Christmas Sale & Toy Bazaar. Most items are only $.25 and nothing is over $5. Families can literally come in and find gently used and even brand-new items to take home and wrap up for Christmas. If you haven't decorated for the season you can find tons of decorations to fill your home and make it beautiful without spending a fortune. We got a sneak peek inside and wanted to share it with you all.

WHEN & WHERE

Friday, December 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday, December 4, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2526 Lancaster Avenue in the west end of Owensboro.

