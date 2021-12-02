8 Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Recipes You Need To Try This Holiday Season

'Tis the season for Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. I have found seven different things that you can make with those delicious holiday treats.

Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. It's no secret that I have an obsession with Christmas Tree Cakes. Each year, I have people send me posts on social media of all things Christmas Tree Cakes. This year, I have seen some new things that I never thought of before involving those little white cakes shaped like Christmas trees and topped with the scrumptious green sugar crystals. In particular, a variety of recipes that you can make at home with Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes.

In 2021, Little Debbie released Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream at Walmart (which I have yet to find on the shelves). This ice cream is actually mixed with actual pieces of Christmas Tree Cakes. It's a genius idea. However, there are several other Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake creations that have emerged thanks to TikTok and Facebook. So, I thought it would be cool to share a few of those with you.

Homemade Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream

Since the ice cream sold at Walmart is so hard to find for many people, here is a recipe that I found on Facebook that tells you how you can make it yourself:

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Balls

Here's how you can make cake balls with Christmas Tree Cakes. These would make for a great snack at your Christmas parties this year.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Cheesecake

Now, THIS looks delicious. I will definitely try this out this holiday season...

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Dip

This is the top recipe that people have sent me this year and I have seen a few people try it themself. They all said that it was fantastic!

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Waffles

This recipe is a little different, but it's made with Christmas Tree Cakes, so how bad could it really be?

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream Cake

Another take on Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream that is worth the try...

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Milkshake

I love a good milkshake, and this one looks more than good. It looks amazing...just don't use the cholate Christmas Tree Cakes. Stick with the OGs...they are way better anyway.

Deep-Fried Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes

I saved the most Evansville recipe for last. Deep-fried Christmas Tree Cakes sound like they should be a Fall Festival food. The recipe below is for a regular white cake, so just substitute that for a Christmas Tree Cake and enjoy!

