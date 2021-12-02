IN Shelter Cat Mourns Death Of Owner and Longs For A New Family [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Kinley.
Kinley has been at the VHS since March. He is the longest cat resident. He ended up with the VHS after his owner passed away. He’s five years old, very sweet, and gets along well with most cats. This handsome boy is ready to go to a new home with new people. His adoption fee is $70 but includes all the stuff.
Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.
Good News
Bianca was adopted after her WKDQ feature a couple of weeks ago.
Reminder
The resale shop will be open Fridays and Saturdays in December from 10-4 pm.
Help the VHS
Go vote for the VHS tree on the Evansville Regional Airport Facebook page.
Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!