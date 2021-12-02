Graham Crackers. The delicious, sweet, rectangular pieces of baked goodness have been around for a long, long time. Over the years they've been sweetened with honey and coated in cinnamon. They've been turned into cereal and used in a variety of different desserts. My favorite way to eat them is by using them as "bread" to sandwich a piece of chocolate and a roasted marshmallow together in a s'more. But, I can also sit down and eat a whole sleeve of them plain while watching TV, because I have little-to-no willpower. But, that's another conversation for another time.

As it turns out, the graham cracker wasn't invented for the purpose of fulfilling your sugar craving when your sweet tooth started to tingle. Apparently, it was for a completely different reason that had nothing to do with your sweet tooth. But, it was designed to help curb a different kind of tingling. This is what the viral Graham Cracker Challenge is all about.

I recently found out about the challenge when a friend shared a video about it on her Facebook page. All you do is film yourself searching "why were graham crackers invented," and capture your reaction as you read the top result on Google. That's it. You don't actually read the reason out loud. The point is to get your friends to do the same and share their videos on social media too.

Compared to some of the more recent challenges where people, particularly elementary, middle, and high school students, are encouraged to destroy school bathrooms or give their teacher a firm smack on the rear end (both of which I strongly discourage, kids), no one gets hurt or in trouble with this one as far as I can tell. So, I decided to give it a go on my own Facebook page.

After doing a little digging, I found out the challenge actually started earlier this year. But, like many things on the internet, it seems to be getting a second life after new people, like me and my friend who shared it, are discovering it.

If you want to give it a go yourself, get your phone out, flip the camera around, hit record, then click here to read the reason and film your reaction. Remember, don't read the reason out loud. Just film your reaction, whatever it is, then share it on your social media pages. Enjoy!

