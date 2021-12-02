"Sleigh bells ring, are you listenin'; in the lane, snow is glistenin'; a beautiful sight, we're happy tonight, walkin' in a winter wonderland" -- Jeremy Stuart Smith

A REAL WINTER WONDERLAND

If you CONTINUE through the lyrics of the holiday classic "Winter Wonderland," you'll realize that it really ISN'T about Christmas. Indeed, the Yuletide is never mentioned in a song we hear hundreds of times every holiday season. As a matter of fact, NO holiday is mentioned. And it's not the only one--I'm lookin' at YOU "Let It Snow." But that's a story for another day.

THE WINTER WOODS SPECTACULAR

We think winter wonderland, we think Christmas. It's just going to happen. And it most certainly WILL happen when you go walkin' through the Winter Woods Spectacular in Louisville.

Here in Owensboro and surrounding communities, we are so fortunate that, ESSENTIALLY, we are short drives from large metro areas like Louisville, Nashville, St. Louis, and the like. And that becomes so important this time of year when we're seeking out holiday-themed entertainment.

THE WINTER WOODS SPECTACULAR -- WHEN AND WHERE

The Winter Woods Spectacular has already begun and will run through December 26th. It features millions of twinkling lights and scenery CREATED by those lights that you will enjoy from the comfort of your vehicle as you drive through beautiful Iroquois Park. But don't take my word for it. Take a look.

A FUN HOLIDAY ATTRACTION

The Winter Woods Spectacular, which is half a mile long, is open Sunday through Thursday from 6 PM to 10 PM and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 PM to 11 PM.

The event is organized and produced by the same folks who put the annual Jack-o'-Lantern Spectacular together.

There's plenty of time to make this jaunt to Louisville for a fun evening of holiday lights at Iroquois Park. Enjoy.

Proceeds from the Winter Woods Spectacular will benefit the Parks Alliance of Louisville.

