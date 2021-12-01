Christmas Shopping at Preservation Station Market & Event Center

Jennifer Coomes Higdon is the owner of Preservation Station Market and Event Center located just 10 miles west of Owensboro inside a former elementary school that was repurposed into a fun eclectic shopping mall with antiques, boutiques, furniture, paintings, and just about everything your heart desires as a shopper.

There is also a restaurant located inside the event center that is open Thursday through Saturday 11 am to 2:30 pm and Sundays 10-2:30 with a breakfast buffet!

If you are looking for that special gift, this is the place to shop! With over 60 unique vendors, plus additional vendors in the gym during December.

Check out their Facebook page and plan a visit soon!

