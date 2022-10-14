Thanksgiving is fast approaching. Many of us are already making plans, and for some, that includes getting a jump start on holiday shopping. However, before you head out on Thanksgiving Day to shop, you may want to check this list to see which stores will be closed.

Holiday Shopping Starts Early

Prior to my career as a content creator and radio personality, I worked for one of the largest retail chains in the country, which means I have worked more than my share of hectic holiday shopping seasons. It wasn't until after I left the world of retail that stores started pushing up their Black Friday hours, and eventually making the move to open for business on Thanksgiving Day too in hopes of scraping as much money out of consumers' pocketbooks as possible.

Back To Black Friday

For those not in the know, Black Friday gets its name because, for many retailers and merchants, the additional sales generated the Friday after Thanksgiving push their financial ledgers out of the red (loss) and into the black (turning a profit) for the year. Post-pandemic, there has been a shift with retail giants across the country and many of them are going back to the "old days" of closing up shop on Thanksgiving, forgoing the extra in-store sales, and allowing employees to have the day with their families.

Post-Pandemic Pivot

Retailers like Walmart, Target, and Kohl's are stepping back and closing their doors on Thanksgiving Day but they aren't the only ones. In a press release, Target mentions the changes the company implemented during the pandemic.

In response to the pandemic and to minimize crowding in its stores, Target closed its doors on Thanksgiving Day in 2020 and 2021. During that time, the retailer also introduced a completely reinvented approach to the holiday selling season, spreading out savings over the course of several weeks versus a condensed timeframe, and introducing its enhanced Holiday Price Match Guarantee, signaling to guests that they are getting the best deals no matter when they shop.

Feedback from the Target team and guests has been very positive, giving the retailer confidence that its business model will continue to meet the needs of all families.

Spreading The Savings

Target isn't the only retailer that will be spreading the savings out ahead of the holidays in hopes of attracting shoppers and their money. Best Buy says they too will close their doors on Thanksgiving Day, as the electronics giant began serving up discounts to its customers earlier this week, with their Black Friday deals beginning October 24th.

This year, we’re bringing shoppers good tidings and great prices, with plenty of chances to score Black Friday dealsi before the main event in November.

More Than Just Retail

Thanksgiving 2022 will bring with it more than just retailers closing their doors. Some grocery stores, like Aldi, Publix, and Trader Joe's will also be closed in observance of the holiday.

What Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving Day?

Below is a list of retailers in the Evansville area that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Aldi

Ashley Furniture

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Burlington Coat Factory

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Forever 21

Home Depot

Home Goods

HomeSense

JCPenney

Kohl's

Macy's

Marshall's

PetSmart

Sam's

Target

TJ Maxx

T-Mobile

Walmart

[Source: Forbes]