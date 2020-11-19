Holiday Market Month @ Preservation Station Market and Event Center (Shaped by Faith)

Coming up this week on Shaped by Faith...

Jennifer Coomes Higdon, owner of Preservation Station Market and Event Center talks about taking a leap of Faith in 2013 along with her mother and opening this unique destination shopping center.

Did you know there are over 100 vendors in over 40,000 square feet, along with a Restaurant that seats 100 people! The restaurant is well known for its Fried Green Tomatoes, Half Pound Burger, Catfish and their famous Sunshine Salad with Grilled Chicken:)

This Month leading up to Christmas they are hosting their Holiday Market Month with plenty of unique gift ideas for Christmas! They are open Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 11 am - 4 pm.

The restaurant is open Thursday - Sunday 11am - 2:30pm. You can also call ahead to place your to go order! (270) 616-7007. Preservation Station is located at 9661 Kentucky 56.

You will really enjoy this former elementary school reinvented into a marketplace as you shop in classrooms full of unique boutiques! Help support our local businesses by shopping local!

