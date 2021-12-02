Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky Kids Send Sweet Messages to Santa with Special App
The pandemic tried to take Christmas away from us last year. Santa was not able to see kids and hear their requests in person. We know that some families will be able to visit with the big guy this year, but we have a failsafe to get messages to Santa, and it's called 'Santa's App'.
Your kids can record their own message for Santa (With an adult's help) telling him what they want for Christmas, asking him questions, just saying hi, or whatever they want. We will make sure St. Nick gets their messages and then he'll be responding to your kids on the radio weekday mornings. Just imagine how cool they will feel, and how jealous their friends will be when they hear Santa mention them by name on MY105.3 The Tri-State's Christmas Music Station.
Listen to Braxton's Example
Little Braxton is one of our favorite little guys. When you meet him, he is usually full of energy, but that's not always the case. If you follow his Facebook page Braxton's Journey, you'll see that he was in the hospital numerous times, before he was even three years old. Chiari Malformation type 1 is one of the conditions that Braxton was diagnosed with. We know he's a huge hockey fan, and now Santa knows what he wants for Christmas, thanks to Santa's App.
Sweet Braxton tells Santa how much he misses him. This is some serious cuteness overload. Enjoy!
Here's How Santa's App Works
To get your messages to Santa, you'll need to download the MY105.3 app.
- Open the app
- Tap the 3 lines in the upper left-hand corner
- Tap AUDIO MESSAGE
- Fill out NAME (Parent) EMAIL and PHONE
- In the DESCRIPTION tell us your child's name
- Select and Submit Media Now
- Record Short Audio Clip
- Tap the red REC button to record your message to Santa
- Messages have to be 1 minute or less
- Hit DONE then SUBMIT