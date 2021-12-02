Indiana Puppy Only Needs Three Legs to Win Your Heart

Our Pet of the Week is a very special fella named LEGEND, and he is available for adoption right at It Takes a Village.

LEGEND is a one-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who weighs about 50 lbs. One other thing you can't help but notice about LEGEND is the fact that he only has three legs. His leg was amputated after he was hit by a car back in October. But as you can see, LEGEND is happy and healthy now, and he's ready to find a forever home.

LEGEND has been in a foster home and is doing great. His foster says LEGEND loves to play with stuffed toys, he whines when he needs to go potty, he is very treat-motivated, and he sleeps all night in his kennel with no messes. His foster also says, “He has been an all-around wonderful dog and will really bring so much joy to his new home.”

You'll need to schedule a meet & greet if you have other dogs, as we have not had the opportunity to test LEGEND. Go ahead and fill out an online adoption application.

Get our free mobile app

It Takes a Village

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

ITV is open during regular hours. However, they have received so much support and interest over shut down, that they are still working diligently to review all correspondences. They appreciate everyone’s patience as they find the best matches for their rescues.

Most popular small dog breeds that won't make you sneeze Most popular small dog breeds that won't make you sneeze