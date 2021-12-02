The sky, whether day or night, sunny or stormy, is a wondrous and amazing sight. Ever since I was a child growing up in the country with the vast sky overhead, I have been obsessed. I'm overwhelmed with the beauty of every cloud formation and every star.

When I saw this photo on Facebook, I was awestruck. I then saw that the photo was taken in Haubstadt and I loved it even more.

While visiting southern Indiana over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to spend time with family, Derek S. Dailey took this amazing photo of the night sky above southern Gibson County.

Derek S. Dailey/Facebook

It is a true work of art. The photo seems to symbolize the movement of time and the cyclical happenings and events that take place below the skies stars.

That is MY interpretation. But, I asked Derek what he used to get such an incredible image. This is what he said,

I used a Pentax K-70 with a Rokinon 16mm f/2 lens set at f/2.8 for 60 seconds @ ISO 800. I took continuous shots for 157 individual frames. I ended up taking out around 20 frames in the middle due to passing clouds but added one of the cloud frames for character. I use a program called StarStaX to stack the frames, then I use Photoshop to finish the color adjustment details.

Now, I don't really have any idea what that means, but it doesn't;t matter. it's breathtaking.

Derek also took a couple more that are just as fascinating.

This is an individual frame from the stack used to make the star trail picture. You can see the Big Dipper near the horizon and it is reflecting in the water.

Derek S Dailey/Facebook

This is from the same night, Venus is the bright star low to the right. Jupiter is the bright star near the upper left, then Saturn is the brightest star between the two.

Derek S Dailey/Facebook

Thanks to Derek for letting me gaze on and write about his gorgeous photos. To see more of his talent following him on Instagram as @phattire72 and on Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/phattire72

