AHH! For The First Time Ever You Can Stay at the Home Alone House

For the first time ever, the Home Alone house is available to stay in through Airbnb.

ALL of the McCallisters will be on vacation and this your a chance for you to stay in the famous house, which by the way looks exactly like it did in the movie. You could sled down the stairs and out the front door, you can set up a plan to capture home invaders, and take on the famous furnace in the basement. Here's a note from Buzz though,

This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay?

Even better, when you stay at the home Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.

To stay one night in the house is only $25, that's cheaper than any hotel or B&B this time of year. Bookings will open on December 7, but there is a catch. This will only be available to stay for one night only for one family of four. So, if you want I would be ready to go to save the date, I have a funny feeling this will be a hard decision for the current homeowner to make. This house is iconic for a lot of us that grew up with the movie and to be able to stay in the house is kinda amazing.

A Home Sweet Home Alone Holiday