Illinois Woman Reveals Simple Tips To Keep Your Home Safe From Thieves

If you were asked to go to great lengths to keep yourself, your loved ones, and your home as safe as possible, would you? Because without a doubt I would.

To be honest, growing up I was really terrified of crime happening in the world for reasons I can't explain. This is why I felt very obligated to share my simple tricks and tips that may just come in handy when you least expect it.

Though I have never been in a state of extreme fear, I always prepare for the worst. One of my biggest fears is someone breaking into my home when I'm butt naked in bed... yeah I said it.

So, I found these easy tips to make your home a little more secure this year!

DUMMY KEY UNDER DOORMAT

Instead of hiding your REAL key underneath your doormat (which you should never do), glue a fake key under the mat. Thieves will get nervous thinking they're being set up and ((hopefully)) leave before they get caught.

AUTOMATIC PORCH LIGHTS

Automatic porch lights will deter intruders from wanting to approach your home. The amount of sensor lights my parents have around their house is ridiculous... but it works!

CLOSE YOUR BLINDS

Shut your blinds at night! Too many Peeping Toms are out there, so keep your home extra safe just by shutting your blinds if you have the lights on and it's dark outside.

ADD SECURITY CAMERAS

Let's go more modern than a peephole - security cameras! Honestly, you'll be so happy you got these because not only will cameras discourage thieves, you'll have them on video for authorities.

FINALLY... ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT TIPS:

LIMIT WHAT YOU SHARE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

I cannot emphasize this enough: NEVER announce on Facebook or any sharing platforms that you're going on vacation or won't be home for a few days. The Facebook friends you THINK you have might not always be as genuine as they seem. Social media in general is a very unsafe place for information, so remember the next time you share your vacation photos that it can get in the wrong hands and you could come back to an empty living room.

I hope these tips and tricks will help secure your home a little more because I definitely feel much safer taking extra steps to make sure I feel safe inside my own home.

