Wild Video Shows Herd of Deer Crashing into Midwest Irish Pub

If there ever was a video that needs additional context, it's this one. It's a security camera video that shows a wild scene of a deer herd rushing toward (and for one, crashing into) a Midwest Irish pub.

There's only one thing I'm sure of. This happened just a few days ago in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. It shows a large amount of deer scrambling toward an Irish pub and one actually crashes through the pub window. From what I have learned, this happened early in the morning before anyone was in the pub. The staff had no idea what happened until they saw the security camera video.

If you're not familiar with Oshkosh, it's a fairly large town in Wisconsin. How in the world did a herd of deer end up in what appears to be a downtown area? If you check a map of Oshkosh, you'll see it's surrounded by quite a bit of forest and a very large lake area.

I was able to find a follow-up story from WNCY which said there is a small retention pond right across from where the pub is located which likely is a water source for the deer. Based on their story and what the management of the pub had to say, there were no deer seriously harmed by crashing through the glass as all of the animals ran off immediately after the video was captured. Other than broken glass, there was no indication of blood from the deer that came through the window.

What a wild moment where city life is interrupted by deer.

