Homesteader Security Cam Shows Creepy Ghost-Like Image in Fog

Something wicked this way comes. That's the vibe I got watching a homesteader's security camera that shows a ghost-like image walking across their property.

I believe this homesteader is named Kevin Lake. Kevin is an author who shares a lot of books on Amazon and Etsy. He has a security camera posted outside of his homestead home which captured a very creepy image. Pay special attention to a white figure that appears early in the video in the middle top-left area and makes its way across the outskirts of the woods adjacent to his property.

Petrified PK had an interesting theory that makes sense, but still doesn't look quite right if you watch it again:

Since it is morel season, I was thinking mushroom hunter with a clear rain poncho. But still looks a tad bit spooky.

The image does not appear clear to me. Definitely very mist-like white. You would think that a mushroom hunter's clothing would appear more of a solid color underneath a clear poncho. However, it did appear that whatever this is happens to be walking.

YouTube user Alison Lee notices something else eerie:

That was amazing and kind of creepy, the white figures seemed to split into 2!! And the chickens seems spooked

Kim Mills added this good point:

That white figure must be huge to show up so well from that distance.

What was wandering in the morning mist? A human mushroom hunter out for a walk or something else?

