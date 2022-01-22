Iowa Family’s Security Cam Shows Dog Checks on Son Every Night

An Iowa mom was alerted by a baby monitor that something was entering her son's room every night. After investigating the video, she finally figured out what was going on. Their son was being checked on by the family dog every single night.

Here's a little backstory from the YouTube share:

Brianna Davitt, 30, of Waukee, Iowa, United States, had noticed notifications in the middle of the night from the monitor located in her son’s bedroom. Her son, Jackson, 2, was never disturbed and his sleep wasn’t interrupted. It took months for Brianna to realize that her dog, Georgie, a seven-year-old Golden Retriever, was entering the room in the middle of the night to watch over Jackson.

Ever feel like you're being watched? This is the best kind of being watched.

The AKC describes Golden Retrievers as "friendly, intelligent and devoted". That's absolutely what I've seen in this breed of dog. You couldn't pay someone to be a better overseer of your child at night than a dog like this. The fact that he laid his head on the boy to comfort him is beyond words.

If you've never been there, Waukee, Iowa is on the western edge of Des Moines. In 2017, Apple chose Waukee for a new campus location according to Wikipedia. If Apple needs a guard for that place, I know a Golden Retriever I can safely recommend to do a great job.

