Check Out These 10 Illinois Homes For Sale For $10K Or Less

Word is it's a hot housing market. Maybe you're looking for a new home or some land to build on. There are a ton of options in Illinois from massive mansions to 1-bedroom homes. If you are looking for the latter you are in luck.

Keep in mind, some of the homes on this $10,000 list may be slightly below and slightly above 10k. Some of them may also need a little tenderness, love, and care.

If you're interested in one of these homes click on the photo for all the information.

These 10 Illinois Homes Are For Sale For $10K Or Less These homes in Illinois are slightly below or above $10,000.

You Can Totally 'See Yourself' Living in This Huge Mirror Filled Illinois Home There's a home for sale in Oak Brook, Illinois that is absolutely loaded with mirrors. Mirrors, mirrors everywhere.