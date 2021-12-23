Mysterious Black House For Sale in Illinois is Undeniably Beautiful
Do not judge this home by its exterior because it might be on the most beautiful homes you will ever see that is substantially less than a million dollars.
Being all-black isn't the only characteristic that makes this home unique, it doesn't have any square rooms. "Extraordinary design," the listing reads.
Main Floor Features
Right away you'll notice a welcoming foyer, an open living/dining area concept, a corner gas log fireplace, tall French doors, and laminate flooring, a "fully equipped galley kitchen", granite countertops, one bedroom,a hallway shaped tiled bath, and a large hallway shaped tiled laundry/mudroom.
Upstairs
Once you're atop the spiral staircase you'll be inside the master loft area, described as "an exquisite bright and airy master loft" complete with neverending cathedral ceilings, multiple skylights, and a beautiful private tiled bath with a double vanity and a tiled walk-in shower.
Outside
The separate decks, a spacious 3-car attached garage.
How about a tour?
"WOW! Sleek, sexy, and undeniably unique is this midwestern showstopper!"
The home is listed at $250,000. You can learn more about the home here.