Our family gathered together in the living room over the holidays to watch Home Alone. I sat there thinking how cool it would be to live in that house. Well, you can't live there but you can rent it for a time.

WAY BACK WHEN

I remember the first time I watched Home Alone I found myself wishing I was Kevin McCallister. I mean that house is flipping huge. I wanted my room to be in the attic where Kevin is sent at the beginning of the movie after he so rightfully chews his family out after his brother Buzz antagonizes him and he LOOOSSSSES it. I just wouldn't want to sleep upstairs with Fuller. The whole place is amazing and news broke earlier this week you can find it on Airbnb but there's a catch and no it doesn't have anything to do with dressing up like the wet bandits and casing the joint!

LIVE IT UP FOR A NIGHT

Airbnb made the big announcement on their Instagram page;

The home, located in the Chicago area, will be available to book starting on Dec. 7 for $25. Those who secure their stay at the home will be able to spend time there on Dec. 12. Guests will be welcomed by actor Devin Ratray, who played Kevin McCallister's older brother Buzz. Kevin McCallister was famously portrayed by Macaulay Culkin.

WINNING THE LOTTERY

I know you're probably thinking getting a night in the McCallister house would be like winning the lottery and you're right but just think how awesome it would be!

