Castle High School Band Hosts 32nd Annual Arts & Craft Show Saturday in Newburgh

It is no easy task for an organization to put on the same event year after year after year - especially an organization like a high school band. Students coming and going every year means the potential for big change in personnel each season. Knowing this makes the Castle High School band's annual craft show all the more impressive. This year will be the 32nd annual arts & craft show.

This show is happening on Saturday, December 4th from 9am-4pm at Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana. It only costs $3 for adults to get in and just $1 for students. Parking is free and shuttle service will be available to those who need it.

The arts & craft show, and other events like it, help raise much-needed funds for the Castle band programs, which include the Castle Marching Knights, concert band, jazz band, winter percussion, and winter guard.

Event organizers are expecting vendors from all around our area to be on hand, showing off a wide variety of unique items. You'll be able to find things like...

seasonal and holiday wreaths

distinctive jewelry

outdoor games

personalized clothing, accessories for children, adults, and pets

handmade soaps

stained glass mosaics

decorative wood signs/crafts

All that shopping is bound to make you a little hungry - good thing Mrs. Claus’ Rockin Café will be open to satisfy your appetite. There will also be a huge bake sale happening Saturday, so be sure to pick up some cookies, cakes, pies, or candy.

Visit castlebands.org or check out the Castle Bands Arts and Crafts Show Facebook page for more information.

