Marriage isn't easy. When you have to share every aspect of your life with someone, it takes a great deal of patience and understanding.

Get our free mobile app

You must adjust to the fact that all of your moments are not romantic rainbows and starry-eyed moments. Some days are not so good, and others are horrible. But, even in the worst of times, and the most awkward of moments, love can be shown in subtle, yet incredible loving ways.

Those are the moments to treasure and those are the moments that mean the most. It's easy to love someone when they are at their best and doing everything right. It's much harder to love them when they are at their worst.

If you find someone that you love and they love you not only on the best days but also the Tuesdays, you have found true love.

Here is a story that exemplifies that type of love perfectly. Thank you goes out to my friend, Crystal Hebner for sharing it.

My mother always cooked delicious food. But one day, she put a “burnt pie” in front of my father. Not just a little burnt, but black as coal. I waited to see what my father would say. But he just consumed the pie and asked how my day was. Then I heard my mother apologize to him for his dinner. I'll never forget his response. ‘Honey, I like your pie.’ Later, I asked my father if he had told the truth. My father put his arm on my shoulder and said, ‘Your Mother had a tough day at work.’ ‘She was weary and tired.’ ‘The ‘burnt pie’ didn't hurt me but a piercing, the razor-sharp word could have hurt her.’ We all make mistakes, and some are really damn bad mistakes. But we shouldn't focus on those mistakes, rather support those whom we truly love. That's the best-kept secret of long, blissful, and happy relationships...

Sweet Photoshoot Shows Love Never Ages

Wife Takes Everyday Pics of Husband In Quarantine and They're Hilarious AND Hot