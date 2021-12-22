The Minimum wage will increase in Illinois at the start of 2022

Another step will be taken in Illinois to get the statewide minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, the minimum wage will increase once again at the start of 2022.

According to an article on nbcchicago.com, the minimum wage will be increasing to $12 an hour statewide in Illinois starting January 1st, 2022. This is all part of a plan in place in the Land of Lincoln to get the minimum wage statewide to $15 an hour by 2025, in the article they go on to say...

"In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025...According to a study by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute at the University of Illinois in 2020, more than 1.4 million adult hourly workers in Illinois make less than $15 per hour."

The minimum wage debate has been raging on for as long as I can remember, there are a lot of business owners who are not happy about the wage increases, while I know there are a ton of workers (1.4 million according to the article) who are thrilled to see their wages increasing especially with inflation as high as it is currently. Whatever side of this debate you are on, I do think we can all agree that since Illinois is making the minimum wage become $15 an hour it is good that the state is giving businesses time to get there with a gradual increase, also if you drive around Quincy, IL right now you'll see a bunch of places hiring at more than $15 an hour, by the time we get to 2025 that $15 an hour may be considered chump change with the way things are going.

