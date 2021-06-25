The 100th West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is 100 Days Away

There is no question that 2020 was a real kick in the pants and we are all more than ready to return to normal. And around here, part of that normal is the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Evansville's west side.

In 2020, we were deprived of our favorite deep-fried goodies found along Franklin Street. There were no Elephant Ears or Pronto Pups; no Muddy Pigs or Deep-Fried Cheesecake. An annual tradition, the 99th Fall Festival was canceled in 2020.

Fast-forward to today, in 2021 and we are so happy to report that Fall Festival is back! October 4 - 9, 2021 marks the 100th year for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival and as it turns out, today, June 25th, 2021 we are exactly 100 days from the official kick-off of the event! 100 days away from a week-long extravaganza of food, entertainment, carnival rides, and parade!

Touted as one of the largest street festivals in the country, it got its start in 1921. At that time, it was only a one-night event. The total cost to host that event? $340.98. It wasn't until 1940 that the first rides were brought into the West Side. That same year there were even circus acts and concessions. The annual event took a three-year hiatus between 1943-1945 because of World War II.

The following year, in 1946 the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival became a week-long event. In the 1950s the non-profit food booths began to line the street, the Amateur Hour got its start, and more rides were brought in for the event. From the 1970s - to today, the festival has continued to grow and thrive, helping the Nut Club to raise money to fund their projects and to donate back to the community. Today, there are more than 130 non-profits that benefit from having a booth on Franklin Street.

There is no doubt that the 100th West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will be the biggest and best yet! Personally, I'm ready for an Elephant Ear and a Pronto Pup and to see all of my non-profit friends lining the street.

[Source: nutclubfallfestival.com]

