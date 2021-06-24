Evansville’s Sunset Skatepark Another Step Closer to Reality After Huge Donation

If you haven't been following along, Evansville is in the process of getting a new all concrete skatepark. This skatepark will be available for everyone of all ages to enjoy, and the community will be able to enjoy it free of charge. The skatepark will also have an awesome downtown location. Sunset Skatepark will be built along the Evansville Riverfront within Evansville's Promise Zone. It will connect Mickey's Kingdom playground to the new EWSU Pump Station Project. I'm not sure there's a more perfect location for a skatepark in Evansville.

Get our free mobile app

Today Sunset Skatepark sent out a press release with some really exciting news, they are yet another step closer to becoming a reality after a $40,000 donation came in from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation. Per the press release, Sunset Skatepark is working to create a safe space for the entire community of all ages and abilities. The skatepark is about 65% funded, and they're hoping to break ground in the 3rd quarter of 2021. The press release also states:

This grassroots movement to build a concrete skatepark in Evansville was spearheaded by the skate community many years ago and we are so excited to finally be able to create a safe, fun and active gathering space for the entire community, of all ages and abilities. This park will be a much-needed upgrade to replace Evansville's current Lamasco Skatepark that opened in 2001. Sunset Skatepark is continuing to raise the final funds and we are asking the Evansville community to jump on board and help fund this project. If you or your business would like to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Heather Vaught at hello@skatesunset.com or 812.618.5824

If you'd like to help see Sunset Skatepark become a reality, you can donate to their GoFundMe, here. You can also stop by High Score Saloon Friday, June 25th as they host a giveback night for Sunset Skatepark.