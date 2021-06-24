Black Bear Sightings In White County, Illinois

A bear in your backyard is not something you typically see every day.

Over the past couple of days, there have been sightings and reports of a black bear across Southern Illinois. There's no word yet if it is the same bear, or multiple bears roaming the area, but what we do know is that the sightings are a little closer to home now.

Yesterday morning, a black bear was spotted in Springerton, Illinois. The town of Springerton is located in White County, which is in our listening area. This morning, another black bear sighting in White County occurred. Around 7 a.m. this morning, Sarah Haley, of Centerville got a surprise guest in her yard.

Sarah tells me that the bear hung around her backyard for about three minutes or so and then went on its way. As of the time of this writing, the bear has not been reported as captured, so that means it is still roaming the White County area.

Again, we don't know if it is the same bear or multiple bears in the area. However, (this is pure speculation) I would assume the bear sightings in White County are of the same bear. I hope that's the case because multiple bears on the loose in the area is a scary thought. It's summertime, kids are outside playing. Add a wild bear into the mix, and it's not a situation that you want to be a part of.

If you happen to spot this bear in the area, report the sighting to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. DO NOT try to approach the bear...chances are, it's not as friendly as Winnie-the-Pooh. If you do come across the bear, and you happen to be outside with it, Wildlife Illinois has provided some tips that you can see by clicking here.

(H/T- WEHT)

