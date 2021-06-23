Smoky Mountain Attraction Has a Mountain Coaster and Live Goats on the Roof

If you're planning a trip to the Smoky Mountains anytime soon, this is definitely a unique stop you'll want to add to your list. This place is called Goats on the roof, and I recently heard about it by scrolling through Tik Tok of all things. I enjoy going to the Smoky Mountains, and some of my favorite vacations have been spent exploring Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, so I was surprised I had never heard of this place.

As they say on their website, they're kind of hard to miss because they're the only place in Pigeon Forge that has goats on the roof. The name really doesn't lie here... So what is Goats on the Roof? Well, it's a big gift shop and ice cream shop with gemstone mining and a mountain coaster, oh and there are goats on the roof, real goats. You can also feed the goats, which I think maybe my favorite part. You put food in a can and then sit on a bicycle that you pedal and it sends the foods up to the goats for them to enjoy. These goats sound like they're living the dream if I'm being honest. Check out the Tik Tok from user SightSeeingSenorita about Goats on the Roof and I think you'll understand a bit more of this concept.

If you're interested in stopping by Goats on the Roof (I love that the name is very on-brand for exactly what you'll find there), you can check out their website, here. I'm definitely adding it to my list of things to do the next time I visit the Smokies!

