Evansville Otters Hosting Jacob’s Village Benefit Game July 1st

You're invited to come out to Bosse Field to watch the Evansville Otters play for a great cause on July 1st.

Since 1999, Jacob's Village has provided affordable and accessible housing for people with disabilities and older adults in the Evansville area. There are currently 35 residents that call Jacob's Village home, and there is a real sense of community where neighbors know neighbors. It's truly a special place. That's why the Evansville Otters have teamed up with Jacob's Village for a benefit game.

The Jacob's Village benefit game with the Evansville Otters will take place at historic Bosse Field on Thursday, July 1st. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 p.m. In an effort to support and raise money for the organization, 100% of the game sponsorships and a portion of the gate sales will benefit the disabled residents of Jacob’s Village. This event has raised over $200,000 in support of the Jacob’s Village mission.

Jacob's Village

Tickets are just $5 General Admission and are available at all G.D. Ritzy’s locations and through Jacob’s Village at 812.963.5198. Website: www.jacobsvillage.org.

The Jacob's Village benefit game will be a night full of great Otters baseball, free popcorn, $2 beer night, live DJ music, door prizes, half-pot raffle, post-game fireworks, and more.

I spoke with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke today. Mayor Winnecke is a long-time supporter of both the Evansville Otters and Jacob's Village. Here's what he had to say about the benefit game:

Again, proceeds from this game will help fund the programs and services that residents need to live independently in the Evansville area. So, bring the family and invite all of your friends to the Otters game on July 1st to support Jacob's Village!

