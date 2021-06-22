How To Evenly Butter Movie Theater Popcorn [VIDEO]

TikTok has brought us a lot of entertainment lately. It has also taught us a thing or two that we may not have known before.

The video platform allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok are the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others.

One thing in particular that I just found out about thanks to TikTok has to do with how you pour butter on movie theater popcorn. We've all been there, you get that large bag of popcorn at the movies and you pour that warm, melted butter on top of it. The butter is clearly what makes the popcorn so delicious. However, the more popcorn you eat, the less butter there is. You don't want to get up in the middle of the movie to pour more butter on the popcorn, so you suck it up. It's the one struggle of eating popcorn at the movies.

Thanks to a viral video on TikTok, your problems are solved when it comes to evenly pouring butter on your popcorn at the theater. This hack is one of those that will make you say "why didn't I think of that?!" Get ready to be mind blown...

Whenever you get ready to butter up your popcorn, grab a straw and place it as far down in the bag/bucket as you can. Then, you pour the butter into the straw and let flow. Apparently, this is a hack that quite a few people know about, but this is a new one for me!

Now, I am not sure, but I feel like if you want to evenly distribute the butter throughout the popcorn, you might want to slowly pull the straw upward so all of the butter doesn't sit at the bottom. It's definitely worth a try next time you go to the movies. Now...if only there's a hack to evenly distribute the seasoning that you can sprinkle on your popcorn. Let's work on that hack next, TikTok!

