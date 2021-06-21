Evansville Public Library Summer Book Sale Coming August 7-8

Ready to dive into a new adventure? Maybe you're the type who prefers the twists and turns of a good mystery. Perhaps a trip to the far reaches of the cosmos is more your speed, or you enjoy a steamy romance story. Whatever your flavor, you're sure to find something you'll love during the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library's upcoming Summer Book Sale.

Currently set for Saturday, August 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 8th (2021) from Noon to 3:00 p.m. at Washington Square Mall on Evansville's east side, the sale will not only be a great opportunity to stock up on a few "new to you" materials but a chance to replace a few things that may have seen better days due to overuse, or the family dog using them as a chew toy.

Despite its name, the sale will also feature more than books. There will also be movies on DVD and music on CD available for purchase.

Prices on all available materials will be dirt cheap, ranging anywhere between 50 cents to $2.00. Proceeds from the sale will be used by the EVPL Foundation to help them continue to "support library programs and services, emerging technologies, collections, staff engagement, and special library projects and initiatives," according to the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library website.

Bags will be available so you can carry your haul, but it probably won't hurt to bring a few reusable ones from home if you have them.

[Source: Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library on Facebook]