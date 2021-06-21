Reward Offered For Evansville Business’ Vandalized VW Bus

A popular bus at an Evansville business has been vandalized and the owners are looking for information on the person(s) responsible.

If you have driven by Showplace Cinemas East anytime over the past 15 years, you may have noticed the green Volkswagen bus parked outside of Roy Boy’s Shaved Ice. The Shaved Ice Stand and bus are located along Green River Road. The van itself is a collector's item from 1973. It's a classic and hard not to spot if you pass by it. Now, it's even harder not to notice.

Over the weekend the 1973 VW Bus was vandalized. The windshield was busted out, and it was clearly intentional. Why someone would do this is beyond me. It's been a photo opportunity for customers who purchase shaved ice, and furthermore, it is a very important item for the family of Roy Boy's Shaved Ice.

Get our free mobile app

Now, the family is going to have to get this fixed, which, as you know, will be pricey. All because of someone's lack of respect. It's a very unfortunate situation for the family and the patrons who enjoy seeing the classic VW Bus while enjoying shaved ice.

The family that owns Roy Boy's Shaved Ice is offering a $1000 reward to the person that can provide them with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime. There may or may not be witnesses who saw the crime take place, but someone has to have some kind of information regarding the vandalism. If you might have any information, you are asked to call or text 812-319-4100

2021 Showplace Cinemas Family Film Festival Schedule Evansville's own Showplace Cinemas is bringing back their Family Film Festival for the summer of 2021 after sidelining it last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Admission $1.50 per person for each show with all shows starting at 9:30 a.m. local time at the East and North locations in Evansville, as well as the Connorsville, Indiana, and Harrisburg, Illinois locations.

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.

2021 Coffee with a Cop Dates The monthly event gives you the opportunity to enjoy delicious breakfast food and a good cup of coffee while chatting with officers from the Evansville Police Department about whatever is on your mind. That could include things happening in your neighborhood you're concerned about, the weather, sports, whatever. The gatherings take place on the third Tuesday of each month with the exception of October which happens on the 6th, a.k.a. National Coffee with a Cop Day. While most will happen at a Donut Bank location, two of the upcoming dates will take place at Chick-fil-A Crosspoint on Evansville's east side.

2021 Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Around the Evansville Area Check out all of the fireworks shows happening this Fourth of July around the Tri-State!