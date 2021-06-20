Prince William and Prince Harry Reportedly Call ‘Truce’ Ahead of Princess Diana Statue Debut

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly called "a truce," although they are allegedly "further apart than ever."

Insiders told The Sun that the siblings have apparently called a truce and will be side by side at an upcoming event together, even though they aren't exactly seeing eye to eye.

The royal brothers are set to come together for the unveiling of a statue dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event is set to take place on July 1 at Kensington Palace. This will mark their first time together since Prince Philip’s funeral back in April.

“Harry and William have only communicated by text since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. There have not been any personal chats or proper talks, just a very brief and minimal exchange of text messages,” a source claimed.

“The relationship is still very much strained and there's no sign yet that there will be any sort of coming together any time soon,” they added.

According to the report, the two men will leave the palace together and walk to the statue’s unveiling before giving their own separate speeches.

“The boys will walk out together out of respect for their mum but there’s been no reconciliation,” an insider close to the planning committee alleged.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles will apparently not be in attendance for his late wife’s tribute.

“Charles will leave the boys to it,” the insider noted, adding, “Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting.”

Harry will be flying in from his new home in California for the event, which means he will have to quarantine for five days. Reports suggest that he will do so in Windsor at Frogmore Cottage.