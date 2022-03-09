Why Queen Elizabeth Probably Won’t Live at Buckingham Palace Anymore

Buckingham Palace has long been the home of Queen Elizabeth. However, reports suggest that the iconic royal has moved on and will spend the rest of her days at Windsor Castle.

Sources do not believe the queen has stayed at Buckingham Palace overnight since early 2020. That's when she moved to Windsor to more effectively isolate during the pandemic, according to Express.

The pandemic played a role in moving her out of Buckingham, but the palace is also undergoing renovations. Newsweek notes that the process of updating the royal residence began in 2017 and is not expected to reach completion until 2027.

Although Queen Elizabeth was initially expected to remain at the palace for most of the timeline, it appears she is at peace living in Windsor. Royal expert Ian Lloyd speculated on the castle's meaning to her.

"Windsor is her favorite home so she is very happy there and it holds many happy memories for her," Lloyd told Newsweek. "She had lockdown with Prince Philip there so I think it's appropriate that she would choose to be at Windsor more and more."

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021.

Additionally, British writer and broadcaster Hugo Vickers claimed that there are several other benefits to living at the castle.

"Windsor is the place she loves. She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense,” Vickers told The Sunday Times, according to Express. Both Princes Andrew and Edward are close to Windsor Castle.

Express notes that other prominent members of the royal family have visited the castle in the last two years. Additionally, modern technology enables her to effectively keep in touch with others such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson without having to reside in Buckingham Palace, which is located in London.

While Windsor has long been a favorite getaway spot for the queen, Newsweek speculates this is the longest consecutive time she's spent at the castle since the days of World War II.

Marie Claire reports that Her Majesty is expected to return to Buckingham Palace for public events in the coming months. For instance, she will make an appearance to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, which will take place in early June.