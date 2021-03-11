This ‘Brady Bunch’ Star’s Chairs Just Sold Out After Appearing in the Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Interview

A former Brandy Bunch star who moved into the furniture business is raking in the dough after his patio chairs were featured on the explosive tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Over 17 million viewers tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan's sit-down interview with Oprah on Sunday (March 7).

The talk show host explained during the interview that the location they were filming at was her neighbor's outdoor patio. While most viewers were concerned with all of the bombshell allegations that dropped during the chat, others couldn't help but notice the patio furniture by Christopher Knight Home.

In 2012, Christopher Knight, who portrayed Peter Brady on the hit '70s sitcom, launched Christopher Knight Home. The collection, which features both indoor and outdoor furniture, is available at Amazon, Overstock and even Target.

The Burchett Outdoor Acacia Wood Club Chairs from Christopher Knight Home sold out shortly after the interview aired. On Wednesday (March 11), Christopher addressed his viral chairs in a social media post.

"In Oprah’s sensational interview with Prince Harry & Meghan this week, who would have thought the furniture would have been noticed at all, but it was…and not even by me," Knight wrote.

The TV icon explained that he himself did not design the chairs, as his company hired a group of designers to create the furnishings. "I am honored to have the patio chairs from my collection become the seat of the most fascinating famous sit down in recent history. It would appear Meghan and Prince Harry got 'Knighted' in a way never anticipated. Although it was stated that I was the designer of the furniture, I was not."

The chairs retailed for $554 a pair before they sold out on all of the third party stores listed on his website. However, fans can sign up for an email notification to find out when they are back in stock.