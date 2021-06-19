True Crime on Tap : True Crime Book Club Taking Place at Evansville Brewery

If you are a fan of true crime, this is definitely the book club for you. I've been interested in joining a book club for quite some time, but many don't seem to suit my interests. I like books about true crime, horror, mystery, and the like. I was really excited to hear about True Crime on Tap.

The book club actually started in 2019, but had to be virtual for the last year, but now it's back in action in person! True Crime on Tap is hosting by the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library and Myriad Brewing Company. Each month the club picks out a true crime book that is available through the EVPL system, you read it and then get together and discuss it over a cold beer at Myriad. And they said the perfect book club/craft brew club didn't exist!

This month they're reading the book Bad Medicine: Catching New York's Deadliest Pill Pusher by Charlotte Bismuth. This book sounds incredibly intriguing as it recounts how a whistleblower alerted authorities to Dr. Stan Li’s corrupt pain management clinic in New York. On July 13th True Crime on Tap will meet at Myriad Brewing Company in downtown Evansville to enjoy a cold craft brew while discussing the book. If you can't make it to the July True Crime on Tap, they've already selected the title for August and it's The cold vanish: seeking the missing in North America's wildlands by Jon Billman.

If this sounds like an event series you'd be interested in, be sure to follow along with True Crime on Tap on Facebook. That way you can stay in the know about which books are being discussed each month.

