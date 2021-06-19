When my daughter and I get home at about 4 PM each day, we have a routine. We come in, drop our bags, go to the bathroom, wash our hands, and head for the kitchen to get a snack. Our FAVORITE after-school/after-work snack is cereal with cold almond milk. It's just so perfect... Cereal is filling but not too filling so that it ruins dinner and it can be healthy if you get the right kind. My favorites are Oat Bran, Quaker Oat Cereal, Cheerios with fresh strawberries and blueberries, and Lucky Charms. (Not healthy. Don't judge me.)

Today, I got a bowl of Lucky Charms and was about to settle in and enjoy my magically delicious snack when BOOOOO I opened the silverware drawer and looked down to find that I was down to my crap spoons. You know, the tiny plastic toddler spoons that I keep to dig capers out of that impossibly skinny jar and a spork from my KFC order three months ago.

I don't know about you, but my spoons just go missing. ALL. THE. DANG. TIME.

What's up with that?

It got me thinking - where ARE my spoons? Here's where I looked...

In my kid's backpack. (We leave too early to eat first thing.)

In my husband's shower. (Not there. Not sure why I checked there.)

In other kitchen drawers. (Pu-lease.)

At my mom's house. (Things get crazy at our holiday parties.)

In my shower. (Leave no stone unturned.)

In the car. (Well, I found another spork at least.)

The majority of them have disappeared. Maybe we have a house ghost who got hungry. Maybe the cat is secretly trying to dig a hole to China. Maybe we're all so busy with the hustle and bustle of life - we take food to go and next thing you know - your spoon goes by way of socks and car keys.

What goes missing in your house?

