Need a Job? Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. Hosting Open Interviews

It sure seems like every other business is hiring right now. If you are looking for a nice part-time job, working in food service is actually kind of fun. No really, I used to work in a cafeteria and I actually liked it.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is going to be hosting two open interview events for Food Service employees. The first one is coming up Thursday, June 24, 2021, 8:00 A.M.- 10:00 A.M. or 2:00 P.M.-4:00 P.M. There will be another one on Wednesday, June 30, 2121, 8:00 A.M.- 10:00 A.M. or 2:00 P.M.-4:00 P.M. They will be held at the EVSC Administration Building at 951 Walnut Street.

One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school.

Pro-Tips

Since this is an open interview event, make sure you bring paper copies of your resume. This is your first impression, so definitely dress for a job interview. If you have any questions about the position, ask them! And don't forget to bring your mask, as this may be required to enter the building.

There are currently 18 various teaching positions open with the EVSC. You can see those openings and apply here.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, the first day back to school will be Monday, August 9, 2021.

