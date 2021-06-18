Princeton Lifeguard Saves Two Children from Drowning in One Week

Think back to when you were seventeen years old. Do you think that you would've been able to save someone's life? I can say with certainty, that I couldn't. Seventeen-year-old Kendall White of Owensville has already saved two lives in one week.

My friend Becky Beadles shared an amazing story about her grandaughter saving lives, and I had to share it with you! Kendall White is a lifeguard at the Princeton Aquatic Center. Last week, she was able to use her skills to save the lives of two little boys.

She said that one of the boys jumped into the deep end of the pool, but he didn't know how to swim in the deep water. She jumped into action, and quickly pulled him to safety. Not long after that, another little boy crossed into the deep end and was not able to swim. Without hesitation, Kendall rescued him, too.

Get our free mobile app

This is a good reminder for all parents to educate kids about water safety. It's easy for kids to get caught up in the fun of swimming and forget that they aren't ready for the diving board. It's also super important to pay attention to kids if you have a pool in your yard.

Become a Lifeguard

The American Red Cross offers Lifeguard and Water Safety classes. You will also learn various life-saving techniques like using a defibrillator, CPR, and basic first aid. These courses are offered year-round, and you have to be at least 15 years old to register.

Downtown Evansville has New Patriotic Display One alley in downtown Evansville is all festive for Flag Day and the 4th of July.