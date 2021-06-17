Register Now for Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament August 14th

After a rough year, many of our non-profits are breathing a sigh of relief as they resume their annual events and fundraisers and the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville is no exception. The 12th Annual Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament is coming up August 14 at the Tropicana outdoor pavilion, rain or shine.

After chatting yesterday with Shanna from the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville, it has become abundantly clear, that we are all ready for some cornhole. In fact, Shanna told us that they have closed day-of-the-event registration because they have almost filled all of the team spots.

What does this mean if you're wanting to play but haven't registered yet? It means you need to get with your partner, get your $60 registration fee together and get yourself registered right now before the tournament is full and they close registration. You can find the registration form here and once you've printed and completed your entry form, mail it,and your check to:

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville

PO Box 6311

Evansville, IN 47719

Make your check payable to the Boys & Girls Club. Those who register before July 16, 2021, will receive a commemorative Stock the Pantry Corn Hole Tournament T-Shirt. The proceeds from the event will go to help the Boys and Girls Club provide healthy snacks to the kids that they serve. The Boys and Girls Club serves children age 7 - 17 and a yearly membership costs just $10.

If you'd like more information or you would like to sponsor membership for a child, contact Shanna Groeninger by calling 812-425-2311, or by e-mail at info@bgclubevv.org.

