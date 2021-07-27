Everyone is Invited to the Boys & Girls Club Back to School Bash

I hope you can forgive me for using the ‘S’ word in this article, but the fact remains that the 2021-2022 school year is not that far away – so having said that, why not throw a Back to School Bash? The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville is doing just that, and you are invited. You might be thinking, “wait a minute, my kid is not a member of the club” – even if that’s the case, you’re still invited. Everyone, member or not, is invited to the bash.

The first-ever Back to School Bash is coming up on Friday, July 3oth from 12n-2pm at Bellmeade Park, located at 700 Bellmeade Avenue, right in the Boys & Girls Club’s backyard. Again, the bash is open to the public – so come on out and be a part of the carnival setting. There will be all kinds of games, a slip ‘n slide, water balloon, and more. You’ll have the chance to win some great door prizes too, likes bikes and computers. Plus, the Junior League of Evansville will provide from lunch starting at 12:30, whiles supplies last.

If that weren’t enough, Evansville’s mobile vaccination clinic will be on-site too, and the Boys & Girls Club is incentivizing getting the vaccine. Anyone who gets the shot (all three will be available), will go in the running to win an Xbox Series S gaming system.

All these things and more, absolutely free, no catch, I promise.

Learn more about the Boys & Girls Club here, and maybe consider volunteering – they will need more people to help out with their fall and winter programs.

