The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville Hosts Not One, But Two ‘Trunk or Treat’ Events

I wise man once said, "if some candy is good, more candy is better." There might have been something lost in translation, but you get the gist. The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville understands that - that's why they have planned not one, but two different Trunk or Treat events leading up to Halloween.

Thursday, October 28th

This first event is happening on Thursday, October 28th from 5pm-8pm at Bar Louie on Evansville's east side (7700 Eagle Crest Blvd). The 2nd annual Trunk or Treat event is open to anyone and everyone. There will be plenty of candy for the kiddos and plenty of delicious food for the whole family. If you do attend the Trunk or Treat, be sure to order dinner from Bar Louie because the 28th is also a giveback fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club.

Friday, October 29th

The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville is back at it the very next night, this time hosting a brand new event at their place. In an effort to be responsible and keep everyone safe and healthy, this year the club is hosting a Trunk or Treat event in the back parking lot at their building (700 Bellemeade Avenue). Here's something really important to keep in mind - this event is for Boys & Girls Club members only. Having said that, now would be the perfect time to become a member, right? The yearly membership cost is just $10 per kid, which is pretty unbelievable when you consider how much kids get to do at the club each year.

