Did You Feel the Ground Rumble? Earthquake Reported in Western Indiana

Did you feel a slight rumble today? You may have felt the earthquake that hit western Indiana just north of Terre Haute.

According to the Evansville/Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency, the earthquake was a small magnitude one, only about a 3.8. If you happened to feel it as far south as the tri-state, they ask that you report it, you can do so by clicking here. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security also shared about the earthquake saying it started in Montezuma, Indiana which is just north of Terre Haute. They say they can't rule out aftershocks, so just something to be aware of.

Get our free mobile app

I guess being from the midwest, I don't know too much about earthquakes because we don't get them here that often. So I am not even sure what to do if you feel an earthquake. I decided it's best to be prepared just in case, so I did some Googling. Ready.gov says if you feel an earthquake the best thing to remember is to drop, cover, and hold on.

Drop: Wherever you are, drop down to your hands and knees and hold onto something sturdy. If you’re using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops. Cover: Cover your head and neck with your arms. If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter. If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows). Crawl only if you can reach better cover without going through an area with more debris. Stay on your knees or bent over to protect vital organs. Hold on: If you are under a table or desk, hold on with one hand and be ready to move with it if it moves. If seated and unable to drop to the floor, bend forward, cover your head with your arms and hold on to your neck with both hands.

They also recommend being prepared even before an earthquake happens. Some ways you can be prepared is by making sure heavy items like TVs and bookcases are secured to the wall. These are just a few ways you can be prepared, you can find more ways to be prepared during an earthquake through Ready.Gov by clicking here.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">