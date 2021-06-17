Starbucks is Bringing Back Their Reusable Cup Program

Is the subject of coffee in the news? Then you know that I am going to be talking about it. Especially when it has to do with reduced prices on the delicious black nectar.

Since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, there has been a lot of changes to some of our favorite establishments. One of the changes being that for the last ear and a half you could not bring in or use a reusable coffee cup at Starbucks. I know it’s been sad. However, that is all going to change in just a few shorts days.

On June 22, you will once again be able to bring your own reusable cup to be filled at Starbucks. Now, you can not just go handing off your coffee cup to a barista and expect it to be filled. There are a few safety measures still in place. The first thing you need to know is that this offer is good for in-store-only purchases. Eventually, you will be able to get this deal in the drive-thru but that comes at a later date.

So, how this will work for the time being is you will have to put your reusable cup in a ceramic bag with the lid removed. Baristas will then fill your coffee needs while only touching the bag your cup is in. And really, that’s all there is to it. This way there is still as little contact as possible while still allowing customers to use a great service the store provides.

There are a couple of minor details to also keep in mind if you partake in this deal. One, your coffee will be cheaper. If you use a reusable cup, you get $0.10 off your purchase. Two, you can bring in your own cup. It does not have to be one of the Starbucks reusable cups that they sell. Just make sure that whatever cup you are using is clean.

Sources: Delish.com, USA Today.com