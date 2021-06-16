Carnival Rides Coming To Eastland Mall This Month

You'll be able to enjoy more than just shopping at Eastland Mall this month. Carnival rides are coming!

I know that I am not the only one who misses fairs/carnivals. The pandemic has caused these things to be basically nonexistent for over a year. These are things that we unknowingly took for granted and didn't realize how much we really loved them until they were gone. Now, things are slowly starting to get back to normal. Area fairs will be returning next month, and some carnivals are scheduled to go on as planned this year.

Lucky for us in the Evansville area, we will have the opportunity to enjoy some carnival rides this month. According to Evansville 411 News, carnival rides will be in the parking lot in front of Eastland Mall from June 18th through the 27th. You'll be able to enjoy rides, games, and Midway food on weekdays beginning at 5 p.m. and weekends starting at 1 p.m.

Ride Wristbands on weekdays will cost $25 and on the weekends they will be priced at $30.

Evansville 411 News says that the company bringing in the rides is North American Midway Entertainment. They are actually the same company that brings the rides to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. So it will be a great way to get a small taste of the Fall Festival.



