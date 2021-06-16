Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Coming To Nashville!

Garth Brooks will be bringing his stadium tour to Nissan Stadium in Nashville and 99.5 WKDQ has your chance to win tickets!

The seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks is in the midst of a massive stadium tour. Now, the most electrifying, explosive, and mesmerizing musical force in North America will be returning to Nashville for an event never to be forgotten.

For the first time ever, Garth Brooks will be in concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 31st at 7 PM.

Varnell Enterprises

Garth is the Number One Selling Solo Artist in U.S. History With 157 Million Records Sold! I've seen him in concert twice now and it is the BEST show that I have ever seen. You'll be on your feet singing along with Garth to every song...even the ones you didn't know that you knew all of the words to. From "The Thunder Rolls" and "The Dance" to "Friends In Low Places" to "Shameless", you're going to hear all of the hits at this concert in Nashville. Plus, since it is in Music City, I wouldn't be surprised if a few "special guests" show up to join in on the fun!

Tickets for Garth Brooks at Nissan Stadium go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10 AM CT. There are ONLY 3 ways to buy tickets to this show:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster1-877-654-2784 The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

This In-The-Round Seating show has an 8 ticket limit and will be a rain or shine event.Ticket prices are as follows: $77.53 + $7.25 Service Charge + $3.00TT + $7.17 Tax = $94.95.

PLUS you're going to want to make sure that you have the WKDQ App downloaded on your mobile device because we will have the opportunity for you to win tickets to this show very soon. If you don't have the WKDQ App already, you can download it through the link below:

Get our free mobile app

Garth Brooks at Nissan Stadium is presented by Amazon Music

