Summertime Partnership Saves Evansville Families Money

'Mom!!! I'm BORED!!' Have your kids already had all of the fun they can have at home? It's probably time to get out and explore our beautiful city.

After the summer of 2020 also known as the summer of going nowhere, it is pretty exciting to find new things to do. If it's been a while since you've visited cMoe, I guarantee you that there are new exhibits to see. Did you know they have a beach, and you can even have a birthday party there?

cMoe

Tuesday through Saturday

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

If you have an active family, you have probably taken advantage of our wonderful trails in Evansville. The Pigeon Creek Greenway Passage is almost 10 miles of biking fun. After your ride, you can save at some local businesses like cMoe, thanks to the Bicycle Incentive Program with the Evansville Trails Coalition. When you show your bike helmet at cMoe you'll save $3 on admission.

I'm pretty sure the real-feel temperature over the weekend was 8,000 degrees. The only way to cool off is in a giant pool, like Burdette Park Aquatic Center. There's a cool way to save money at Burdette and cMoe, as long as you are season pass holders. Simply show your cMoe pass at Burdette and you'll save $3. The same applies for cMoe, show your Burdette season pass and save $3 on admission at the children's museum.

Burdette Park Aquatic Center

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 A.M. To 6:00 P.M.

Friday – Saturday: 10:00 A.M. To 7:00 P.M.

Sunday: Noon To 7:00 P.M.

