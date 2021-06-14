State Fairs are Back, Here’s When to Enjoy the Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois State Fairs

The smell of funnel cakes and the sounds of crowds fill the air at state fairs, and they're always such a fun time. Unfortunately, as we know all too well, last year was a wash for events, and we didn't get to enjoy some of our favorite annual events such as going to the fair. I know I'm not the only one that missed fairs last year either! So many people missed the annual county fairs, and state fairs that happen each year. There's just something about a warm summer night and a lemon shakeup from the fair that just feels right. Good news, fairs are back on!

Get our free mobile app

Here's what we know about the upcoming state fairs for Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky:

Indiana State Fair- The Indiana State Fair kicks off on July 30th, and goes through August 22nd at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. The fair runs every week from Wednesday through Sunday. You can follow the Indiana State Fair Facebook page to stay up to date with performances, and schedules.

Illinois State Fair- The Illinois State Fair kicks off August 12th and runs through August 22nd. The Illinois State Fair takes place at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield Illinois. They already have a lot of exciting events lined up including a performance from Badflower which will take place on August 19th. Be sure to follow the Illinois State Fair Facebook page to stay up to date with any more scheduling info.

If you're planning on going to any (or all) of the state fairs, have fun! The state fairs are always such a fun time, but if you go I ask that you have a Dole whip for me!

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest