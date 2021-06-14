If you do a google search for 'Fire cakes' you will find a bunch of sites with recipes from soldiers. A historically correct fire cake is made with flour, water, and salt. The soldiers cooked the mixture into cakes over a campfire. Mmm, burnt plain dough...Sounds great, right? Modern-day Firecakes are delicious donuts, and there is a new food truck in town specializing in Firecakes, drips, and ice cream.

If you live in the Darmstadt / McCutchanville area I don't have to tell you about the 'Donut Deficite' in that part of Evansville. There aren't many spots to grab a coffee either, so Jeremiah Rainey and his family are on a mission to change that. Last Friday, which happened to be National Donut Day, they officially opened The Milk Barn Cafe food truck.

I saw a lot of people sharing pics of their Firecakes and Drips, so I went straight to the source to get the scoop about this new treat truck. You won't have to go searching for the Milk Barn Cafe, for now, it is stationary at 13998 Old State Rd, Evansville IN, 47725.

What is a Firecake?

Don't worry, these are warm, made-to-order donuts, not the historically correct recipe of flour and salt. There are twelve varieties on their current menu. With names like; Oink, Winnie the Moo, and Blue Cow, the donuts are on-brand with a cow theme.

Photo: Rainey

What is a Drip?

I'm showing how unsophisticated I am by even asking this question. Of course, Drip is another name for coffee! Their coffee menu includes lattes, hot and iced coffee, and Cold Brew.

Photo: Rainey

Hours

The Milk Barn is closed Sunday and Monday. Hot Firecakes are offered Tuesday-Saturday 6:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday nights from 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. they offer cones - Yes, they have ice cream!

The Milk Barn Cafe is family-owned and operated. They have always referred to themselves as the Rainey Crew and they have now morphed into the Moo Crew!

Photo: Rainey

